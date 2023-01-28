This study is limited in that it doesn’t explain why women experience bloat more often than men, nor does it tell us what we can do about it. That said, it’s still a step in the right direction. “Anecdotally, we often hear about bloating in the clinic, but this study adds concrete evidence to describe how commonly it occurs and what other conditions it’s associated with…To our knowledge, this is among the largest studies of bloating in the U.S.,” said Speigel.

Hopefully, this study will help us understand that bloating is a real condition, it’s common, and we can all be comfortable talking about it because it affects so many of us.

As we continue to learn more about bloating, we can lean on the tools we have at our disposal right now, which include things like: