A Better Day Starts Tonight: Your Guide To Brighter Mornings

Many of us struggle with sleep difficulties — 27% of U.S. adults report that they struggle to fall and stay asleep most nights! Collectively, we’re in need of better sleep. And when we say “better sleep,” we’re really talking about restorative sleep, where our body is able to rest and perform restorative body functions so that we can fully tend to our waking lives. Understanding restorative sleep starts with understanding our sleep cycles.

Our body passes through multiple cycles of sleep stages every night, which are categorized into non-rapid eye movement sleep (non-REM) and rapid eye movement sleep (REM). The three stages of non-REM sleep take us from waking state to deep sleep, after which we reach REM sleep. In REM, the eyes move side-to-side beneath our closed eyelids, our heart and breathing rates increase, and we tend to experience vivid dreams.

To experience restorative sleep, we have to cycle through these sleep stages multiple times. On average, a sleep cycle takes about 90 minutes. In one night, the average person will cycle through them four to six times. These figures are why adults are generally recommended to get seven to nine hours of sleep per night!