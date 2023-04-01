Multiple studies have shown that the older we get, the less time we spend in deep sleep1 each night. Just as a refresher, deep sleep is also known as stage 3 sleep, and it's essential for muscle and tissue growth, as well as cellular repair.

As naturopathic sleep doctor Catherine Darley, N.D., previously explained to mbg, roughly 75% (and up to 85%) of our total growth hormone in a day is secreted during deep sleep.

According to one 2017 study published in the scientific journal Neuron, it appears we get less deep sleep as we age because of key changes to certain neurons and circuits2 2 in the areas that regulate sleep as we age, which results in less non-REM sleep.