Adults 65+ Are More Likely To Have Insomnia: Here's Why & What To Do

Kelly Glazer Baron, Ph.D., MPH, DBSM, a clinical psychiatrist and the director of the behavioral sleep medicine program at the University of Utah, explains that our sleep needs actually stay pretty consistent throughout adulthood. "The data shows that the amount of sleep that [older adults] need doesn't change," Baron tells mbg. "The change is in our ability to get that sleep."

In other words, "Up to 50% of older adults report insomnia symptoms; however, this does not mean that insomnia is a normal part of aging," reads a review article in Sleep Medicine Clinics.

So if the amount of sleep we need stays consistent as we age, why do so many older people struggle to get it? There seems to be a mix of reasons. "Quality of sleep can decline due to hormonal changes, medical complications, and stress," neurologist Nicole Avena, Ph.D., explains.

Older people tend to be less physically active, on more medications, and more prone to chronic pain and overactive bladders—all factors that can diminish sleep quality.

And while the 65-plus crowd does have more time on their hands post-retirement, looser schedules and more time in bed can also diminish sleep in some cases. "If you spend too much time trying to sleep, your sleep gets really broken up and inefficient, and you spend a lot of time awake in bed," Baron explains.

For this reason, finding a consistent sleep-wake schedule that works for you and sticking with it is actually one of the main things older adults can do to protect sleep quality.

"Mental and physical stimulation during the day is also really important," Baron adds. She explains that one of the most consistent findings in sleep research is that exercise is great for sleep quality. And it doesn't have to be too rigorous: Moderate exercises like brisk walking, bodyweight exercises, and yoga are all helpful when done regularly.

Keeping the mind active through activities like reading, cognitive games, and social engagement is also important, as is prioritizing mental health.

You'll notice that all of these strategies, in addition to helping with sleep, can also support longevity and good health more generally.