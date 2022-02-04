I'm A Podiatrist & This Is The Best Way To Break In Shoes, Pain-Free

When we asked podiatrist Miguel Cunha, DPM, for his tips on breaking in shoes, he had a helpful method that can be remembered as the "2468 method."

It involves slowly breaking in your shoes over the course of five days: On the first day, wear your shoes for two hours, then four hours the next day. On the third day, you bump it up to six hours, then eight hours on the fourth day. And finally, on the fifth day, try wearing them all day long.