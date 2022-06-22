Support is the name of the game when it comes to shoes you'll be walking distances in, and that includes all areas of the foot. "One of the most important things I've learned to look for in sandals is that there is good support at the ball of the foot so that they don't overburden the submetatarsal area (the part of your foot right before your toes start that bears much of the weight along with the bottom of your heel)," explains podiatrist Michael Galoyan, DPM.