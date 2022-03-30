Nasal breathing also releases nitric oxide, which is a molecule that plays an essential role in increasing circulation and delivering oxygen to the cells. "It's been linked to good lung health and immunity, and it helps just push blood and oxygen all the way around your body and up to your brain," says Streets. The amount of nitric oxide in the body can also influence metabolic health, mood, and sexual function. So yeah, you could say it’s a pretty important molecule.

And guess what? Humming makes nitric oxide even more powerful. “If you want to increase the amount of nitric oxide your nasal cells make, you just need to hum as you’re walking,” Streets explains. In fact, research shows that humming leads to a 15-fold increase in nitric oxide levels.

You don’t have to hum loudly, of course; just a quiet hum will suffice—perhaps to the tune of a relaxing song. Not to mention, this intentional humming and nasal breathing combo will encourage you to remain mindful during your walk, which can help ease stress and support whole-body health. That being said: Walking outside regularly is A+ for your mental and physical well-being, and humming can enhance those benefits even further.