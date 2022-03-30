 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
This One Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

This One Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This One Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

March 30, 2022 — 10:27 AM

An outdoor stroll is a great way to get in some daily movement and embrace the fresh air. Even if it’s just for 10 to 15 minutes a day, this activity can have a significant impact on both your mental and physical health. Now, if you’re looking to maximize that daily walk, listen closely: As award-winning writer and walking expert Annabel Streets shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, all you need to do is start humming. 

Allow us to break down this simple technique and how it can supercharge your stroll. 

Why you should hum while you walk. 

First thing’s first: If you choose to hum a tune while you’re walking, you’ll be forced to breathe solely out of your nose. And nasal breathing, as you may know, is important for lung health and immune function. "Your nose has the most extraordinary filtration system," Streets says. "It manages to filter out the pollution and pathogens," which is especially helpful if you're walking in a big, bustling city. Our mouths, on the other hand, don't have this same knack for filtering out particles. "It just goes straight into your lungs," she adds. 

daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports lung health and promotes binding, filtering, and removal of toxins*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
daily detox+

Nasal breathing also releases nitric oxide, which is a molecule that plays an essential role in increasing circulation and delivering oxygen to the cells. "It's been linked to good lung health and immunity, and it helps just push blood and oxygen all the way around your body and up to your brain," says Streets. The amount of nitric oxide in the body can also influence metabolic health, mood, and sexual function. So yeah, you could say it’s a pretty important molecule. 

And guess what? Humming makes nitric oxide even more powerful. “If you want to increase the amount of nitric oxide your nasal cells make, you just need to hum as you’re walking,” Streets explains. In fact, research shows that humming leads to a 15-fold increase in nitric oxide levels

You don’t have to hum loudly, of course; just a quiet hum will suffice—perhaps to the tune of a relaxing song. Not to mention, this intentional humming and nasal breathing combo will encourage you to remain mindful during your walk, which can help ease stress and support whole-body health. That being said: Walking outside regularly is A+ for your mental and physical well-being, and humming can enhance those benefits even further. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Many health experts emphasize the importance of daily movement, and walking is one way to do just that—and it’s completely free. If you want to increase the benefit of your daily stroll, try humming while you walk in order to boost nitric oxide in the cells and support your lung function, immune system, circulation, mood, and more. And if you want to elevate your daily walk even more, Streets shares a few walking mistakes to avoid as well.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
daily detox+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports lung health and promotes binding, filtering, and removal of toxins*

daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports lung health and promotes binding, filtering, and removal of toxins*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
daily detox+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Ways To Support Healthy Methylation For Detox, Longevity & More

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Ways To Support Healthy Methylation For Detox, Longevity & More
Mental Health

A Holistic Psychiatrist Eats A Spoonful Of *This* Every Day To Calm Her Mind

Olivia Giacomo
A Holistic Psychiatrist Eats A Spoonful Of *This* Every Day To Calm Her Mind
Beauty

Thinking Of Getting A Microneedling Treatment? Read This First

Hannah Frye
Thinking Of Getting A Microneedling Treatment? Read This First
Beauty

This Is How Often You Should Actually Do A Hair Mask, Experts Say

Hannah Frye
This Is How Often You Should Actually Do A Hair Mask, Experts Say
Recipes

A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie That *Actually* Tastes Delicious

Max Lugavere
A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie That *Actually* Tastes Delicious
Beauty

How To Heal Cracked Lip Corners When Lip Balm Won't Do The Job

Hannah Frye
How To Heal Cracked Lip Corners When Lip Balm Won't Do The Job
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It

Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It
Home

8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen

Heather Bien
8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen
Beauty

Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad

Jamie Schneider
Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad
Personal Growth

I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness

Jason Wachob
I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness
Spirituality

Why You Should Really Pay Attention If You Keep Seeing This Angel Number

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Really Pay Attention If You Keep Seeing This Angel Number
Beauty

The One Eye Balm That Keeps Me Looking Lifted & Awake

Braelyn Wood
The One Eye Balm That Keeps Me Looking Lifted & Awake
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-humming-while-you-walk-can-benefit-your-overall-health
daily detox+

Supports lung health and promotes binding, filtering, and removal of toxins*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
daily detox+

Your article and new folder have been saved!