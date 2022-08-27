Like many people, in 2020, my appreciation for the outdoors increased tenfold. Not only because it was a blissful sanctuary from my mundane indoor existence, but also because in 2020 I moved from New York City to Joshua Tree, California.

While I've always loved hiking, while living in the city, the opportunity was pretty few and far between—excursions outside the concrete jungle were a savored treat. But with my newfound residence just 10 minutes from a National Park (that's a story for another day), suddenly I found myself hiking more than I had in years: trekking through desert terrain, hopping from boulder to boulder, and even putting in some uphill mileage. Plus, by taking just an hour drive in either direction, I could hike portions of the Pacific Crest Trail in Big Bear or enjoy scenic peaks in Idyllwild.

All this to say, I had plenty of opportunity to put a number of hiking boots to the test. Which brings us to this list: I've compiled some of my favorite trail-tested hiking shoes for women. Each one brings something helpful to the table—to help you summit that mountain or enjoy a nature walk with optimal support and comfort.