I've come to the conclusion that no matter how prepared you, no matter how much you do in advance, moving is an absolute nightmare.

At the end of this summer, my partner Ryan and I made the decision to pack up our beloved Brooklyn apartment and start a new chapter closer to family in our home state, California. As if saying goodbye to my NYC home of nine years wasn't difficult enough, preparing for a cross-country move with all its logistic intricacies was an...endeavor, to say the least.

While I expected relocating would be mentally and physically draining (after my third time moving in five years, I knew the drill), I didn't anticipate the toll it would take on my usual healthy eating routine. I soon realized how challenging it would be to keep prepping nutrient-rich meals while also trying to clear out our pantry and refrigerator—something I hadn't tackled with local moves. Not to mention, preparing for the move quickly consumed all of my free time.

Luckily, I had one pantry-stable product that helped me get through it all: mbg organic veggies+.