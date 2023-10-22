These Hiking Boots Can Handle Any Terrain & Are So Easy To Travel With
Hiking is a way to recharge in nature, get the heart pumping, and take in awe-inspiring views—if you have the right shoes, that is. Ill-fitting or uncomfortable boots can turn trekking into a painful slog while putting you at risk of injury.
As someone who prizes nature time above pretty much all else (ironic, considering I live in New York City), I've learned the hard way that durable, comfortable, and supportive hiking boots are a necessity. I've owned a few solid ones over the years, but I've long been looking for my North Star pair to accompany me on every trail—be it across the country or just across city lines.
This fall, the search ended: the Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Low Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes are versatile, lightweight shoes that can stand up to any type of terrain with zero break-in period. Oh, and the low-cut boots also look cool traipsing around town. After putting them to the test on the Pacific Crest Trail and Appalachian Trail, I'm convinced these are my new go-to hiking boots.
How they feel on the trail
The first time I laced up the Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Low Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes was on the Oregon portion of the Pacific Crest Trail (a 2,650-mile thru-hiker trail that spans most of the West Coast) on a media trip with Adidas. I had meant to break them in before the adventure, but life got in the way, and I ended up having to throw them right into the deep end with a 5-mile hike.
The first thing I noticed about the shoes was their low-cut design. As our hike got underway, the Adidas team explained that they were created to be a cross between a trail runner and a hiking shoe—nimble and lightweight but with plenty of cushion and support. They speak to the brand's goal to cater to the modern hiker who prioritizes stylish gear that can serve multiple purposes.
Over the next few hours in the Pacific Northwest landscape, we covered ground teeming with moss and ferns and traversed slippery rocks at the mouth of a waterfall. The shoes stayed dry and shockingly comfortable for their first wear, and I ended the hike with nary the hint of a blister.
Less than a week later, back on the East Coast, I put them to the test again on a very different type of terrain. I took the train to upstate New York to meet my friend who is hiking the entire Appalachian Trail (a 2,190-mile thru-trail between Georgia and Maine) for the day.
Right off the bat, it was clear this hike would be significantly more challenging than my pleasant PCT jaunt. The terrain was very steep, with jagged tree roots and rocks underfoot for most of it. Recent rains also covered parts of the route in ankle-high mud. And it didn't help that my friend was in "almost-done-with-the-AT" shape and walked very quickly. I was a little worried that the shorter shoe wouldn't provide the ankle support I needed on such a tough hike. But even with these obstacles, my feet stayed dry and pain-free for the entire 13-mile day—proof that these lightweight shoes had the chops of a clunkier hiking boot.
Other things I love about them
The Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Low Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes would be the perfect shoe to bring to a weekend nature getaway or vacation that includes some hiking since they're so easy to pack. The pair I have weighs 12.9 ounces and takes up significantly less real estate in a suitcase than other options that offer similar cushioning and support. They're also easy to clean—the mud from my AT hike came right off with some dish soap and warm water.
Plus, they're so versatile: I'd feel totally comfortable wearing these out to a casual dinner after a long day outdoors. And the fact that they're lightweight means they can be good for an afternoon of sightseeing too. One thing I'll note is that they do run a bit big, so size down a half size.
For such an adaptable and durable shoe, they're also pretty affordable. And the sustainability editor in me would be remiss not to mention that Adidas has set some ambitious climate targets for a company of its size. Ultimately, I believe that the most sustainable way customers can exercise their purchasing power is by buying high-quality, versatile pieces and using them as much as humanly possible. I feel confident that these boots will be with me for the long haul, and I'm looking forward to the scenic miles ahead for us.
The takeaway
For those looking for a hiking shoe that is comfortable, durable, and supportive with no break-in period, the Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Low Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes are a great option. They have the unique advantage of being low-cut, making them super lightweight and easy to pack for your next getaway. After traversing parts of the PCT and AT in them, I can confidently say that they're a new staple in my hiking pack list.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.