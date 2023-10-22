Hiking is a way to recharge in nature, get the heart pumping, and take in awe-inspiring views—if you have the right shoes, that is. Ill-fitting or uncomfortable boots can turn trekking into a painful slog while putting you at risk of injury.

As someone who prizes nature time above pretty much all else (ironic, considering I live in New York City), I've learned the hard way that durable, comfortable, and supportive hiking boots are a necessity. I've owned a few solid ones over the years, but I've long been looking for my North Star pair to accompany me on every trail—be it across the country or just across city lines.

This fall, the search ended: the Adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2.0 Low Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes are versatile, lightweight shoes that can stand up to any type of terrain with zero break-in period. Oh, and the low-cut boots also look cool traipsing around town. After putting them to the test on the Pacific Crest Trail and Appalachian Trail, I'm convinced these are my new go-to hiking boots.