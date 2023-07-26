Running Doesn't Have To Hurt — Here's What You Might Be Missing

Every runner shares at least one goal: the desire to get from here to there a little faster. We want propulsion, but we also want cushioning and traction along the way. PUMA's Deviate NITRO™️ 2 shoes also utilize NITRO™️ technology—meaning more responsiveness, all in a lightweight package. But they also feature an engineered plate to propel you forward even faster, with extra grip around the ankle for stability. This could be key for your next fastest time, so don't miss it.