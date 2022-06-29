3 Common Exercise Myths That Are Standing In The Way Of Your Progress

From swimming to cycling, physical activity is essential to supporting your overall well-being. However, certain forms of exercise such as running or weight lifting may seem daunting, particularly if you’re interested in getting started but are bogged down by misconceptions.

Contrary to popular belief, nearly anyone can participate in any form of exercise that they enjoy, so long as they’re making sure to be safe and listen to their body. If you’re intimidated by running or starting to exercise in general, there are several ideas that must be debunked before you can pick up an activity you may love and approach it with a healthy mindset.

Recently on the mbg podcast, founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob spoke with fastest known U.S.-born Black female marathoner, Samia Akbar, global marketing manager at New Balance to break down running and exercise myths so you can experience the benefits of working out without stress.