I Walked 15,000 Steps In These Plush Loafers & Didn't Yearn For My Sneakers Once

I'd go everywhere in sneakers if I could. In fact, I'm often scolded by my partner for wearing them inside. But really, is there any shoe as satisfying as a pair of sneakers that hug your feet just right?

Turns out, there is.

I was primarily drawn to Vivaia for its eco-friendly ethos and on-trend designs, but I walked 15,000 steps in these loafers fresh out of the box, and I didn't yearn for my beloved sneakers once. Since then I've stocked up on three more of the brand's styles (boots, flats, and heels), and each one is as impressive as the last.