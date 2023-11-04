I Walked 15,000 Steps In These Plush Loafers & Didn't Yearn For My Sneakers Once
I'd go everywhere in sneakers if I could. In fact, I'm often scolded by my partner for wearing them inside. But really, is there any shoe as satisfying as a pair of sneakers that hug your feet just right?
Turns out, there is.
I was primarily drawn to Vivaia for its eco-friendly ethos and on-trend designs, but I walked 15,000 steps in these loafers fresh out of the box, and I didn't yearn for my beloved sneakers once. Since then I've stocked up on three more of the brand's styles (boots, flats, and heels), and each one is as impressive as the last.
What I love about these loafers
They're sustainable
Since starting my role as shopping editor at mindbodygreen, I've become increasingly aware of my carbon footprint—and shoes are one of the biggest culprits of all.
While many brands are playing sustainability catch-up, others (like Vivaia) have prioritized it from the start.
Vivaia uses environmentally friendly materials such as recycled PET, EVA, recycled faux fur, carbon-free natural rubber, and rice husks. The shoe’s cushiony insoles are even made from natural herbs (which double as odor fighters!).
Even the packaging is recycled and recyclable. I love knowing that by opting for Vivia’s shoes, I’m helping divert waste from landfills.
They're on-trend, yet unique
Loafers certainly aren't breaking the fashion mold—they're actually quite on-trend—but Vivaia's design has a few touches that really set it apart. The Caitlyn loafers are donned with a twisted braid detail and a modern square toe.
They're available in a classic black colorway or a rich gray, navy, or almond hue. You can't go wrong with any shade, but I get compliments every time I wear the almond.
They're versatile
These loafers couldn't be more versatile, which is a huge relief since I struggled for so long to find a stylish shoe that didn't make me want to scream out in pain.
Now, whether I'm headed to the office, out for drinks with friends, or running errands on the weekend, I'm confident knowing my Vivaia loafers will go with (better yet, elevate) any outfit.
I've worn mine with skirts, dresses, jeans, and slacks. If I'm dressing for a more formal occasion, I reach for my Vivaia heels which have proven just as comfortable—yup, even for hours of dancing.
They're comfortable
My Vivaia loafers required no break-in time whatsoever and they've remained just as comfortable despite my high step count.
Remember how I said I wear them to the office? I'm pleased to say I no longer need to change into alternative footwear for the commute.
The upper is soft and breathable and there’s a heel patch to prevent any painful rubbing. Plus, the square toe design means plenty of room for your toes (and that’s coming from someone with bunions).
Of course, the pillowy insole is what really makes these flats so comfortable. I actually breathed a sigh of relief when I first stepped into them.
They're machine washable
So far I've just spot-cleaned my loafers as needed, but the brand says all its shoes can be tossed directly in the washing machine. This is a huge win considering I plan on wearing mine for years to come.
The takeaway
I never thought I'd find a dress shoe just as comfortable as my favorite sneakers, but Vivaia proved me wrong. Add the fact that they're sustainable and these loafers truly are a home run.
Loafers not your thing? The brand's boots, heels, flats, and yes, sneakers, are just as closet-worthy. No matter which style you choose, you'll be making your feet and the planet much happier.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.