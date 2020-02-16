The One Simple & Effective Exercise To Add To Your Core Routine

Who knew something so seemingly simple could hurt so good? And you can take it a step further if you'd like, with these advancements.

Taking a yoga block between your forearms and thighs, press both forearms into the block while maintaining that contraction in your core. Slowly start to shift more force into your left forearm, in order to hold the block in place between your left forearm and left thigh.

With both forearms still on the block, point your right toe. Slowly start drawing your right knee away from the block, and keeping the 90 degree bend in your right knee, tap your right toe to the mat. From there, bring your right knee back to the block, hold for the inhale, and then switch sides on your exhale.

Your upper body and the block should stay still in the isometric hold, shoulder blades lifted off of the mat, as you lift and lower alternating legs.

You can also try this with straight legs, rather than keeping the 90 degree bend. In this case, slowly straighten your right leg as you lower it to hover two inches off the mat, hold for a breath, then bring your knee back to the block. Hold, and then switch sides.

Use your breath to guide your movement, inhaling as you bring your knee back to center and exhaling as you lower your leg towards the mat.

You can do three reps on one leg and then switch, or alternate legs until you've done three on both sides.

Give this move a go the next time you're looking for a quick core workout—you're sure to feel the effects. And for more core inspo, check out five benefits of working your core that have nothing to do with abs, along with this 10-minute, core strengthening yoga sequence.