It’s a tip you might have heard once or twice before: Nature is a well-researched buffer that helps people cope better with life’s stressors. Boardman wholeheartedly agrees: “One of the best things about being outdoors is it interrupts rumination,” she says. (You know, that downward spiral filled with statements like, why did I do that? or why did I say that?) “When we can't get out of rumination, one of the best strategies is being outside.”

In fact, studies have shown that peering at wide distances (like at a landscape or up at the sky) can actually activate the parasympathetic nervous system. It’s the complete opposite of tunnel-vision, where your tunnel pupils dilate in response to adrenaline and prepare you for fight-or-flight—looking out into the distance (in nature) can help you feel more at ease.

And on a physical note: “We also know from research that patients who have a window onto nature recover more quickly from surgery—they require less pain medication,” says Boardman. In other words? Nature really is healing, in more ways than one.