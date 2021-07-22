Supporting Stress In The Modern World: The Power Of Ashwagandha*

As a yoga and meditation teacher, you might think my job is simply to guide people into pretzel-like shapes and stillness. That may be what it looks like on the surface, but what I really find myself doing is helping students manage their stress. Never in my decade of teaching have I witnessed students so stressed out by life, which seems to only reflect the greater whole.

As a collective, stress levels have reached an all-time high. Earlier this year, a survey by the American Psychological Association reported that 84% of adults have recently felt at least one of the emotions related to occasional stress. On a scale from one to ten, where one was “little to no stress” and ten was “a great deal of stress”, our population averaged 5.6. To put it mildly, it’s time to start getting real about stress management. That starts with broadening our understanding of stress, and incorporating daily support from herbs like ashwagandha, a key ingredient in the new Himalaya Hello supplements.*