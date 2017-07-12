These 7 Healthy Foods Are Actually Causing Candida Overgrowth

While fermented foods and beverages provide probiotic bacteria that support a healthy environment in the gut that may help protect against candidiasis in the long run, if you’re actively trying to treat an overgrowth, limit these items. The reason? When we have too much of even these beneficial bacteria, they can act as food for the Candida cells. While it’s not a lot, kombucha does contain a small amount of alcohol, so that’s another reason to limit it. Want something besides water to drink? Try sparkling water with some citrus or cucumber or infused with your favorite herbs. Ginger is my go-to, but have fun experimenting.