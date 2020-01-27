While you may be familiar with the gut microbiome, did you know that the skin, nose, mouth, and vagina each have their own microbiome as well? And just like in the gut, an imbalance of these "bugs" can wreak havoc on your health.

This is exactly what is happening if you have "candida overgrowth." One of your body's microbiomes is out of balance due to excess candida. This can lead to rashes, fatigue, bloat, and more.

One natural treatment option for candida overgrowth is the candida diet. While there are no studies confirming the effectiveness of this eating pattern, many people believe you can starve away candida by restricting certain foods.