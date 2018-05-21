mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Real Reason Your Seasonal Allergies Are So Bad This Year

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
The Real Reason Your Seasonal Allergies Are So Bad This Year

Photo by Suhyeon Choi

May 21, 2018 — 9:15 AM

If your spring is off to an especially sniffly start, you're not alone. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change are causing an uptick in seasonal allergies.

"Some research has suggested that the warming trend that we have in our environment is causing the pollen seasons to start a little bit earlier and extend a little bit longer," Dr. Stanley Fineman, former president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, told NBC News. "Consequently, patients are suffering because they're exposed to pollen for longer periods of time."

This year, pollen counts have been highest in the Northwest and Southwest, but allergists across the country have noticed a steady uptick in climate-related visits over the years according to a 2015 AAAAI report. In the report, physicians from Southern California to Houston claimed that weather patterns like the late onset of spring and increased rainfall have caused new cases of allergies and worsened existing ones. This is yet another reminder that climate change is already affecting human health and requires our immediate attention.

If you do suffer from seasonal allergies, the AAAAI recommends staying inside during times when pollen counts are high (you can stay up-to-date on pollen in your area using their tracker) and wearing protective clothing like a hat and sunglasses if you do need to go outside.

Next up: Check out this microbiome expert's comprehensive guide to dealing with seasonal allergies.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

Kelly Gonsalves
7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak
Off-the-Grid

What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times

Jenn Edden
What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/allergies-and-climate-change

Your article and new folder have been saved!