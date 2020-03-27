These days, I'm seeing many female patients—even younger ones—with libido-crashing mood disorders and other problems that interfere with their personal lives. They have a lower sex drive than they'd like or otherwise aren't "in the mood." For many of these women, I connect the dots between how lifestyle factors contribute to and exacerbate sex hormone imbalances1 , including drinking and smoking, exposure to environmental toxins, and being chronically stressed. But truthfully, one of the biggest culprits I frequently see that knocks sex hormones out of balance is sugar.