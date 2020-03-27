Stress management is crucial to optimizing your libido. Unwind and utilize relaxation techniques that work best for you. I recommend meditation, deep breathing, yoga, and massages.

Sleep is also crucial. Aim for seven or eight hours of quality, uninterrupted, deep sleep every night. And exercise and movement are extremely important (but often underutilized) ways to optimize libido. Increase pleasure throughout the day with aromatherapy, creative expression, dance, and music therapy. These make great ways to increase your happy vibes.

There are also many psychological reasons people might have trouble getting aroused, including anxiety around sex, past trauma, or relationship trouble. (It's also OK to not want sex in a relationship sometimes.)

If you still struggle with libido and want to increase it, you can work with a functional medicine doctor to pinpoint underlying causes of lower libido. You may also seek out natural ways to increase testosterone levels. But age and other factors should never limit your ability to feel sexy and vital.