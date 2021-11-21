What This Functional MD Says To Eat (& Avoid) For Deep Sleep

How easily do you fall asleep at night? Are you snoozing as soon as your head hits the pillow, or do you tend to toss and turn for what feels like hours? Do you wake up in the middle of the night and can't get back to sleep?

Good-quality sleep is one of the most important pillars of health that often gets pushed to the back burner. Letting sleep fall by the wayside can negatively affect nearly every facet of health, from cognition to hormones, mood, energy, sex drive, and so much more.

I always say that using food as medicine can dramatically improve not only your sleep quality but also your sleep duration, sleep drive, and nearly every pillar of health associated with sleep (and overall health, in general).

I've spent decades helping patients optimize their sleep through diet, and I've compiled my experience into an extensive Sleep Masterclass. In it, you'll find exactly how I use food as medicine (both what to enjoy as well as what to avoid) to support faster, deeper, and better sleep at night. Here's a sneak peek: