The Hair Growth Serum That Gave Me (& Reviewers) New Baby Hairs In 3 Weeks

My favorite thing about this serum is that it’s beyond user-friendly. You can easily spray the formula onto any area of concern, whether it’s the hairline, a sparse patches, or the whole scalp. Compared to dropper bottles, this method is so much easier and causes way less mess. (Your bathroom will thank you!)

I simply spray the serum along my hairline, massage it in for one minute (as directed), and brush the rest throughout my hair.

What’s more, I easily use it every day because the formula isn't greasy; I use it at night right before I go to bed, and I wake up with fresh hair every morning—you’d never know I applied a product to my scale the previous evening.

While it may seem like the easy application is just a perk, I consider it a must-have, given that hair growth serums call for daily use to see actual results.

Speaking of results: You can see the baby hairs already growing after three months of consistent use—just check out the photo, below. I also finally feel confident about pulling my hair back again, and I never have to worry that my sparse hairline will peep through.