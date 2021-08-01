Humidifiers work by increasing the humidity in the air (duh). When there's more water in the air, your skin is less likely to experience transepidermal water loss—not to mention, all that moisture can even help keep your skin hydrated and plump externally. This is all well and good, but you can also control that water loss by strengthening your skin barrier—so all the moisture stays locked in. To tend to your skin barrier, we suggest a supplement with phytoceramides (which are plant-based ceramides, naturally occurring lipids in your skin).*

Quick metaphor: If your skin barrier is the "bricks and mortar" (the foundation keeping everything inside), ceramides are part of the glue holding it all together. These polar lipids are naturally present in our skin cells, and their primary function is to guard against water loss.* Without them, water will quickly evaporate out—and other external aggressors can easily slip in. Your ceramides can degrade over time, both from natural aging and external factors (like UV damage, air quality, and so on).

Bottom line? Keeping your ceramides up to par can help support your skin barrier, which can keep water from evaporating out of your skin.* Take it from the research: Participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration, and participants in another study saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.* That's not to say you shouldn't apply them topically, too (we love a ceramide-rich moisturizer around here), but ingesting them is like punching up your hydration levels twofold.* But when you take ceramides orally, it can double down and synergize your topical ceramide approach.*