The truth is much more nuanced than that, so let’s first have a skin anatomy lesson: The skin is made up of several layers1 . The two main layers discussed in skin care are the epidermis and dermis. The epidermis is thin—it’s only approximately 0.7 - 1.5 mm in thickness2 . Despite its waif-like structure, it’s further composed of several more layers, including the outermost stratum corneum. This layer is made up of dead keratin, and it’s what gets exfoliated during skin care routines. Within reason, it can be very beneficial to occasionally thin out this layer.