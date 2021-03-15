mindbodygreen

Quick Question: How Often Should I Reapply Sunscreen If I Don't Go Outside?

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

March 15, 2021 — 21:40 PM

Apply your sunscreen every two hours, the experts say. Regardless of the ingredients (like extra antioxidants), SPF value, or thickness of the formula, you need to slather on additional layers to sun-exposed skin, full stop. 

But recently, we came across an interesting take: What if you, uh, don't step outside? Given how many of us spent ample time indoors this year, it’s a valid question. Do you still need to reapply, and if so, how diligently? Ahead, a derm tells all. 

How often should you reapply sunscreen if you don’t go outside?

“A lot of people think you have to reapply after being in the sun for two hours, when really it’s just two hours after you’ve put it on, whether you’ve been exposed to the sun or not,” says board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, M.D., in a recent TikTok video. That’s because it’s not the sun itself that degrades the SPF overtime—it’s your sebum and sweat that breaks down the formula.

Sunscreens need to form a film over the skin in order to work,” says Landriscina. (Physical options manually block UV rays, while chemical formulas absorb the rays and transfer them into heat, but both provide some sort of barrier.) “That film is disrupted by the oils your skin makes, and just by normal wear and tear and moving around.” So even if you aren’t noticeably sweating your sunscreen off, your natural sebum levels do break down the formula throughout the day—and, thus, an extra layer becomes necessary. 

You may be thinking: But if I’m indoors all day, why do I still need to reapply? Theoretically, if you remain inside, blinds drawn, with zero exposure to sunlight, you don’t. (But this, for what it's worth, isn't something we'd recommend. Spending time outdoors in natural sunlight has tons of health benefits, namely some much-needed vitamin D, stress management, and stabilized melatonin levels. Of course, we do understand there may be days where you don't step out the door, but the thought of reapplying sunscreen shouldn't keep you cooped inside.)

And remember: Even if you don’t actually venture outside, most of us are still exposed to the sun’s rays through bright, sunny windows—and even on overcast days. So when your skin’s oils disrupt your sunscreen as the day rolls on, you don’t want to leave it unprotected to any light filtering in.  

That’s why, says Landriscina, “It’s a good idea to follow the package instructions and reapply at regular intervals.” Which, more often than not, means slathering on at the two hour mark. 

The takeaway. 

You know you need to reapply sunscreen, but the specific timestamp can be confusing, especially if you remain indoors. The bottom line? If you’re at all exposed to the sun (be it directly under those rays or through your windowpane), you should reapply every two hours. It’s your skin’s natural oils that disrupt the formula over that time period—even if you don’t particularly notice it sliding off. 

