This is particularly important to the skin because it’s an organ that’s bombarded with a lot of oxidative stress. “One of the systems that experiences some of the most damage is the skin,” he says. “Between UV light or being mechanically stressed, there’s a lot of things happening to our skin every day. Fortunately it turns over very quickly, but even then sometimes there can be so much damage that we can't compensate. And so that's why I think glutathione is something that can really benefit the body and the skin.”