Unprocessed whole foods are nature's superfoods. Focus on eating nutrient-dense foods by choosing plenty of vegetables of all different colors and textures. Aim to include a source of protein and healthy fat in each meal to provide long-lasting energy without blood sugar fluctuations. A nutrient-dense diet may include some of the following: raw cacao, nut butters, organic organ meats (including liver), dark meat sitting close to the bone, mineral salts, and sea vegetables.

You may also like to add a pinch of salt if you’re prone to low blood pressure, dizziness, or cravings for stimulants such as caffeine.

Resting more and eating good-quality food can seem so basic, but for meaningful, long-lasting results, we need to return to basics. Supplements, herbs, and other complementary therapies need a foundation to work upon. Starting by working on the foundation daily, creates the space for change and healing.

