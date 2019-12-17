Deep, long-standing fatigue problems are significantly underrecognized in our busy world. We can owe it, in part, to the continuous push of external expectations and internal pull of our personal drives. Pressing the accelerator year-round, season after season, however, comes with its consequences.

We call this phenomenon hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis dysfunction. HPA-axis dysregulation (for short) is well-recognized in the medical literature and linked with many health problems including obesity and major depression.