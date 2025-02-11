Cloud's compact system easily fits under most sinks—but it still removes 99% of contaminants. It connects directly to your water line and uses reverse osmosis to remove contaminants like lead, fluoride, PFAs, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals.

Once water is properly filtered, it goes through a remineralization stage, where the system adds back trace minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. This puts your water at an alkaline pH level of 9.0.

We love that the filtered water sits in a 2.8-gallon holding tank ready to use, which increases the speed of the water flow. Plus, the system is battery-operated and connects directly to a smart app, so you can keep an eye on water quality (and your own water intake).

What reviewers say: "We have tried several different water filtration systems in the past and this one is by far our favorite," says one tester. "Even our pickiest family members agree, the water tastes amazing!! The installation process was smooth and easy, the unit is sleek and silent, and I love how the app is tracking our personal usage so we know exactly when new filters are needed! Can’t recommend this product enough!"

*Sponsored selection