If you’re looking for ways to make tap water healthier, under sink water filters can get the job done. The best under sink water filters can be hooked right up to your plumbing to make tap water safer by filtering out contaminants and other impurities, many of which could be detrimental to your health. For instance, research from the National Cancer Institute indicates specific tap water contaminants, including nitrates, chlorine, and arsenic, may be linked to higher cancer risk. Separately, a 2021 study review found excess fluoride in drinking water may cause arthritis, osteoporosis, fatigue, and joint damage1 .

Navigating the world of water filters may feel overwhelming, so we did the hard part for you. Using research, expert insight, and reviews, we rounded up some of the best under sink water filters out there right now. Plus, we’re sharing everything you need to know about the differences between under sink water filters and the importance of deciding on one that works best for your wants and needs.