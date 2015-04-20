The Personality Types That Make The Highest (And Lowest) Salaries

So why do introverts tend to make less money? The authors think that it may have to do with the fact that they are less inclined than extroverts to take managerial jobs. They also note that self-reported job satisfaction does not necessarily trend upwards with career success because, as the test shows, people prioritize their personal values differently, depending on if they are "thinkers" or "feelers." Overall, though, the study found that the lower people score in agreeableness, the more money they make. This is really making me lose faith in the whole "what goes around comes around" idea.

But — and yes, there's a "but" — keep in mind that many psychiatrists don't really rely on the Myers-Briggs system, because they don't think it's that scientific. So don't get too down on yourselves, introverts. You can clearly still be successful.

The disparities between certain personality types are so clear, though, that they must say something about workplace dynamics.

"When the average income for ENTJ types is over twice that of INTP types, it is hard to imagine that personality type is meaningless," the authors write.

Some of us are more inclined to take risks, while others would rather take the safe route. Some of us want to keep our jobs while we raise our children, while others would rather give all their time to their children. Our personality types must, at least in part, contribute to how far and in what direction we go on our respective career paths.

(h/t Mic)