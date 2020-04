Scott Stabile is the author of Big Love: The Power of Living with a Wide-Open Heart, a screenwriter, and a writing instructor based in Michigan. He has amassed a sizable Facebook following with his inspirational and provocative quotes, essays, and live videos. He is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post, and his previous works include Just Love, Iris, and the Li’l Pet Hospital series. He also runs day-long empowerment workshops nationally and internationally.