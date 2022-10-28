Everything To Know About Brown Auras, From Love To Career & More
Auras are thought to be the energy field around all living things. Most of us can't actually see auras with our eyes, but our auras are apt to change at any time. Nevertheless, many people have a prominent color that shows up more than others—and you can find out yours by having an aura portrait taken, or taking a quick aura quiz to get an idea. And if it turns out your aura is brown, here's what to know.
Advertisement
What does a brown aura mean, generally speaking?
People with characteristically brown auras are typically associated with being analytical, logical, and practical, according to aura reader and stylist Susanna Merrick. As she explains it, these people are interested in problem solving and understanding things on a very physical level.
Thinking about the color brown itself, which is linked with Earth—it makes sense that these are going to be grounded, material folks.
On top of that, Merrick tells mbg, auras can also become brown when someone is moving through muck and mud, so to speak, and being stubborn or getting too muddled by the ongoings of their lives.
"Brown is made from every color, so in that sense, you might be feeling more stuck, stubborn, or needing to make decisions but don't have clarity," Merrick explains, adding you could also be feeling judgmental and/or triggered when brown appears in your aura.
The different shades of brown auras and their meanings:
Light browns or beige:
The specific shade of your aura will often speak to varying degrees of intensity of that energy. In the case of brown, a lighter shade would indicate you're moving through something "muddy," but you're not necessary as affected by it.
As Merrick notes, a lighter brown, or even brown and white within one aura, means it's time to evolve past something and move on to what's next for you, likely in the spiritual realm or self-development.
Advertisement
Dark brown:
The darker the brown, the more pronounced these brown aura themes will be for you. Merrick tells mbg this is a strong indication you have a lot of interpersonal unpacking to do, in terms of who you are and what you want to create in your life.
If you've been rolling with the punches in a situation that's no longer serving you, Merrick adds, don't be surprised if dark brown shows up. "And the reason it's a little bit darker or denser is because you haven't been willing to look at it yet, and you need to bring in some compassion and tenderness for yourself," she adds.
The connection between brown and the root chakra:
Each of the main chakras is associated with certain colors, with red being the main color linked with the root chakra. But the root chakra is also associated with grounding, earthy colors like black and brown, as well. That's because the root chakra deals with feelings of stability, grounding, and safety.
Brown auras in love & relationships:
As you might imagine based on what's been said so far, someone with a brown aura isn't exactly going to be the most tender or romantic partner you've ever had. They will, however, know how to show up for you in practical ways.
As Merrick tells mbg, people with brown auras also tend to hold in their own thoughts, and even idealism, but they don't necessarily feel safe to share that with everyone. So, she says, having a solid relationship with this person would require time and trust, and a healthy environment where they can explore and embody their fullest expression.
Brown auras in the workplace:
In terms of the careers best suited for someone with a brown aura, again, think jobs that involve logic, problem solving, and structure. Merrick sites the work of popular aura expert, Pamala Oslie, noting that according to Oslie, someone with a brown aura is going to be suited for things like engineering, architecture, bookkeeping, research and data, etc.
Advertisement
How to thrive with a brown aura.
According to Merrick, having a brown aura grants you analytical prowess and a great skill for problem-solving. But on the extreme end, she notes, this can come across as stubborn, and it may benefit you to go with the flow a bit more.
Additionally, she notes, it's not a bad idea for you to do soul searching of some kind, to understand the deeper emotional aspects of yourself. "Seek support—seek help if you're feeling really stuck and stagnant, to help you get out of it and create more clarity in your life," she adds.
Interacting with someone who has a brown aura.
In terms of interacting with someone you think has a brown aura, Merrick tells mbg that this probably isn't someone you want to get into a spiritual or existential debate with, because they're simply not interested or invested in abstract or philosophical ideas.
Additionally, keep in mind that a brown aura can indicate someone is moving through stuckness, or even stubbornness. "And if someone's really just going through a hard time and they're dealing with a lot of stagnant energy, offer support to them, a listening ear for them to vent," she says, adding, "And just be supportive and compassionate and understanding. It's just gonna take a minute to move through it and they likely feel really confused and need support."
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Depending on the shade, brown auras can represent people who are organized, practical, and serious, though they can also indicate some sort of inner challenge or difficulty. In any case, tuning into your own aura and taking the time to work with it is one way to understand yourself more deeply.
Advertisement
Sex life in retrograde?
Your FREE Astrology Sex, Love and Attraction Guide.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.