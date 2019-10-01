Colorful Visualizations To Help You Work Through Anxious Moments

As an acupuncturist and clairvoyant, I've worked with tens of thousands of beautiful souls over the years. One thing that connects many of them, regardless of background, income, fortune, fame, family, health, or career? Stress, overwhelm, and anxiety. I've found visualization to be one effective way to deal with this near-universal feeling.

We all know that words are charged, and hearing "relax" when you're anxious can be a trigger that leads to the exact opposite of relaxation. Imagery, on the other hand, is more neutral. Creating new images on demand can be a powerful and radically effective distraction from stressful thoughts.

And you don't need to wait until your mind is racing and your palms start to get sweaty to try the following exercises. Even before you get to that place, try to commit to building a visualization practice so it's there when you need it. The more you commit to visualizing, the stronger this conjuring muscle gets and the easier it is to call upon it when necessary. Just like with meditation, a consistent practice in visualizations can rewire your brain and help you respond to life rather than react to life.

I'd recommend committing to practicing the following for at least 21 days, exploring all three for a total of 20 minutes a day. (Like I say in nu it school, practice makes permanence.) Thankfully, you don't have to be perched in a chair with your eyes closed to try them out. Explore practicing them with your eyes open, when you're mid-conversation, while you're on the computer, whenever you wish!