Auras are thought to be the unseen energetic field around all living things, and they can manifest as a particular color depending on your emotional state. While you may not be able to see auras with your naked eye, you can get a professional aura reading, have an aura portrait taken, or even take an aura quiz.

Your aura can change day to day, though certain colors may appear more often than others. And if it turns out your aura is gold, here's what it means for you, according to experts.