What It Means If You Have A Gold Aura + How To Thrive With It
Auras are thought to be the unseen energetic field around all living things, and they can manifest as a particular color depending on your emotional state. While you may not be able to see auras with your naked eye, you can get a professional aura reading, have an aura portrait taken, or even take an aura quiz.
Your aura can change day to day, though certain colors may appear more often than others. And if it turns out your aura is gold, here's what it means for you, according to experts.
What does a gold aura mean?
Gold auras are very rare, and often indicate a high degree of spirituality, according to Megan Michaela Firester (aka Mystic Michaela). "They have a secondary type appearance to them, as I will see people develop them rather than be born with them," she tells mbg.
Generally speaking, folks with gold auras are people with "a clear understanding and grasp of their soul contract duties in this lifetime," Firester says, adding they will have also secured a pathway for achieving what they're meant to achieve in this lifetime.
Here's more on what this aura can mean depending on its shade.
Different shades of gold auras & their meanings.
True gold.
Again, gold auras are rare and typically indicate a spiritual person. A true gold aura, according to Firester, is a mark of someone who has a deep connection to their purpose on this earth plane.
"Oftentimes," she explains, "these soul contract duties are very selfless. The people who have gold auras are advocates—leaders for change and people who will sacrifice their own lives in order to make a difference to the multitudes."
A misty or sparkly gold aura.
If a golden aura has a misty or sparkly appearance, Firester tells mbg these people will often be intellectuals. "These are people who are advocating for change by writing, creating art, or doing something which reaches various segments of the population through media," she explains.
A bright metallic gold aura.
If a gold aura appears in a bright metallic shade, Firester notes it can indicate strong speaking skills. These people "are usually amazing speakers and can use their voice and physical presence to bring about change," she says. Other people will likely have "a mesmerizing need to listen to them," because they evoke so much truth and trust in those they direct their messages towards.
"Usually when I see a golden aura, the brightness of that aura can eclipse any other aura color. It's something which grows the more the person is connecting with and acting upon their soul contract duties," Firester adds.
The connection between gold and the chakras.
All the various aura colors are very closely linked with the chakra colors, and in the case of gold, it's actually related to the four higher chakras: the heart, throat, third eye, and crown chakras. While the lower three (the root, sacral, and solar plexus chakras) have more to do with earthly and personal matters, once we reach the heart and up, we're able to share ourselves with the world in a healthy way.
Through the heart, we share love and compassion, and through the throat, our truth. The third eye relates to intuition and wisdom, and the crown is about higher spirituality and divinity.
When someone's aura appears as gold, it's a good sign that their heart, throat, third-eye, and crown chakras are all open and flowing smoothly. (Hence why they're so rare, and associated with spiritual teachers.)
Gold aura strengths & weaknesses.
Strengths:
According to Firester, one strength of having a gold aura is the ability to reach others and capture their attention.
"Having this aura color allows someone to deeply connect to anyone who listens to them or has contact with what they’ve produced," she explains, adding, "They can create a following of people who are captivated by their message, which is usually of a spiritual and humanitarian nature."
Weaknesses:
While gold is a strong and influential aura color to have, Firester notes that the brightest of flames can still burn out. As such, "The weakness of this aura color is that it burns so bright, but cannot always last for long," she tells mbg, adding that sometimes society has a hard time embracing those with gold auras.
"I've seen people with this aura color be cast aside, criticized, and made to suffer for the good work they wish to do for others," says.
How do gold auras approach love & relationships?
When it comes to love and relationships, people with gold auras can make dedicated, loving, and loyal partners. They prefer to put their heart into the things they commit to, though Firester does note that spiritual missions can take precedence.
"They tend to have a one track mindset to their mission, so while I will see them having people in their lives who love them and support them, they tend to prioritize their connection with spirit, and the teachings they bring to others over relationships," she explains.
As such, she also notes that it's important for these folks to have a supportive partner who understands this about them—and doesn't take it personally.
How do gold auras approach their career?
In the careers, people with gold auras are going to do their utmost best to find purposeful work that means something more to them than just making a paycheck. Whether it be a "spiritual" career path or not, what matters is these people feel connected to the work they're doing.
As Firester tells mbg, "Their mindset is very unified, so their career would be their passion, not money or material items. People with gold auras are 'all in' with anything they do."
How to thrive with a gold aura.
If you think you might have a gold aura and are wondering how to thrive, according to Firester, the main thing to focus on is allowing yourself time to recharge, considering you give so much of yourself.
"Those with a golden aura do need lots of spiritual rest and retreat, and a place in which to funnel this strong spiritual energy," she explains.
To that end, she recommends practices like meditating, connecting with loved ones, and spending time in nature, in order to fuel your gold aura’s bright glow.
The takeaway:
There's a reason gold auras are so rare: they're potent, influential, and highly evolved. If your aura is gold, you're here to make a difference in the spiritual development of the collective—just make sure you grant yourself respite when needed so you don't burn out.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.