How To Meditate For Anxiety: 3 Beginner Tricks & Techniques

A regular meditation practice can help ease the symptoms of anxiety, a condition that, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, affects an estimated 40 million adults in the U.S.

Anxiety is a part of our body's natural response to stress—a cognitive state connected to an inability to regulate emotions. When we meditate, we counter the stress response, leading to a decrease in blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen consumption. Research has shown that a consistent meditation practice not only calms us down but reprograms neural pathways in the brain, improving our overall ability to regulate our emotions.

There are many meditation techniques that can help ease the symptoms of anxiety, but these are three of my tried-and-tested favorites.