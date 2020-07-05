Marie had to temporarily shut studio doors once the pandemic took hold, but her service has become more in-demand than ever. Already high baseline levels of stress have increased due to the virus, which is killing twice as many Black Americans as White ones, and to the ongoing police brutality in this country. She also says that the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and other unarmed Black folks have been "retraumatizing."

"They send a message of 'I am not safe in this body.' That affects your nervous system and puts you on edge at all times," she says.

To fill a growing need, Marie has transitioned to an all-digital model. She's been heartened to see that a similar sense of community and togetherness can arise during a virtual breathwork session—albeit in a Zoom chat box rather than an airy studio.

To make sure that Black girls breathing's main event—a 90-minute breathwork session that combines three-part breathing with other spirit-led meditation and breathwork techniques—is accessible, Marie has started to offer it on a sliding payment scale of $0 to $25. To open the virtual doors to this healing practice even wider, she will be offering free entry to 100 Black women per session, which happen twice a month and will next be held on Sunday, July 19, through the rest of the year.

"[Imagine] a person who is living in a space that doesn't feel good, that doesn't feel safe, but they can tune in with us to do a breathwork for an hour and a half—and they didn't have to pay for it," she says. "How much of a difference would that make for them to have that bit of an escape and connect to other people around the world who look like them and are experiencing similar challenges?"

Black girls breathing is currently crowdfunding to make this goal a reality, and you can donate to support them here.

Marie doesn't think that breathwork alone heals trauma. But she sees it as a portal to healing that anyone, regardless of race, background, or economic status, should get the chance to try. "I want more of us to tap into the wisdom of our body and be obedient to the wisdom in our body," she says, "and identify what we need to help heal our body."