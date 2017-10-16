Drinking This Healing Tonic Daily Helped Tame My Inflammation & Leaky Gut

Within a single week back in 2014, I'd lost then gained 10 pounds. Cystic acne spread over every inch of my face, and I was so exhausted that standing to get a glass of water felt like climbing Everest. My body was so puffy that my rings no longer fit on my fingers, and it took me 10 minutes to get out of bed in the morning because it hurt too much to stand on my feet.

I was a fit 24-year-old trainer. Months later, after way too many doctors' visits, I was finally diagnosed with Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune disease affecting my thyroid and hormonal functions, accompanied by a wicked case of leaky gut. But at the time of this sudden onset of extreme symptoms? It just felt like my body had betrayed me. The severe inflammation made me feel as if I was wearing a sumo wrestler costume on a body that no longer belonged to me.

After being dismissed by discouraging doctors, I was desperate for help and sick and tired of being sick and tired. I started an elimination food protocol and started incorporated any and all anti-inflammatory foods into my diet.