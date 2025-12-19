After Years Of Being A Night Owl, This Is How I Started Going To Bed Earlier

Step one of getting into my natural sleep rhythm was laying off the screen time. While I'll still enjoy the occasional episode of TV before bed, I do so infrequently; it's more of a special treat. In its place, I've tried to switch to off-screen wind-down activities like reading, talking with my partner, or doing chores around my apartment. I do occasionally have to wrap up some work on my computer before bed; when that happens, I wear these blue-light-blocking glasses to minimize the disruption to my melatonin levels.