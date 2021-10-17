7 Expert-Backed Tips To Stop Bedtime Procrastination For Good

Bedtime procrastination was first coined in a 2014 study by Utrecht University in the Netherlands. Then, in 2020, journalist Daphne K. Lee brought "revenge bedtime procrastination" mainstream. Lee writes that it's "a phenomenon in which people who don't have much control over their daytime life refuse to sleep early in order to regain some sense of freedom during late-night hours."

The name "revenge bedtime procrastination" is actually the English translation of a Chinese expression about working long hours and feeling that there's no time left for enjoyment.

As psychologist, sleep expert, and author of The Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia Shelby Harris, PsyD, CBSM, tells mbg, while it was only recently coined, it is an age-old issue and offers people a sense of control. And as Bhopal adds, "Those quiet nighttime hours are precious and often the only time we have to ourselves."