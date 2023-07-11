Within a few minutes of taking the two-capsule serving, the loud thoughts in my head started to quiet—replaced with musings about how soft my bed was and how good it would feel to sleep. I'd compare the supplement's combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® to a bubble bath for the brain: gentle, soothing, and decadently relaxing.

I typically take the supplement right when I get into bed, before I start my nightly reading. By the time I'm 20 or so pages in, I'm ready to slip on my eye mask and slip into dreamland. Not only does sleep support+ help me fall asleep quickly—usually within five to 10 minutes—I'd guess, but I know it's also benefiting my deep sleep.* I don't wake up in the middle of the night nearly as much as I used to, and I almost always have enough energy to get through the day without a second cup of coffee (for me, a small miracle).

I feel good taking sleep support+ nightly knowing that it's nonhormonal, unlike other popular sleep aids such as melatonin, and contains ingredients that my body needs to thrive, like magnesium.