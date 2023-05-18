I've Taken This Sleep Supplement For Over A Year—And It Still Works Like A Charm*
We all have our sleep story, and this is mine. Every few weeks or so, I'll have a night of subpar sleep that leaves me stressed and on-edge the following day. When it's time to fall asleep again, I'll psych myself out and worry that I'm in for yet another restless night. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy that usually lasts for at least a couple of days.
After one particularly long cycle of sleep stress, I ordered mbg's sleep support+ supplement, knowing my coworkers had raved about it.* I had my doubts as to whether it could help me since I had tried sleep aids like melatonin in the past to no avail. They didn't help me fall asleep any faster and left me feeling groggy and moody in the mornings, ready to climb back in bed before the day even began.
But I decided to give it sleep support+ a shot. If nothing else, I figured it could have some kind of placebo effect. But from the very first night I took it, I understood what the hype was all about.*
My experience trying sleep support+ for the first time
I had never taken a magnesium supplement before and found it much gentler than sleep aids I had tried in the past. I took it about 30 minutes before bed, and instead of a quick head rush, it led to a more mellow lull of relaxation.*
Once I found that it was getting hard to keep my eyes open to read my book, it was lights out and the next thing I knew, my alarm clock was going off. No getting up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. No tossing and turning at the lights of New York City as they flashed outside my window.
I woke up the next morning remembering a lot more of my dreams—the first clue that I had gotten the restorative REM sleep I'd been missing out on for a while.*
But the proof that it really worked happened when I got out of bed and went into my day feeling so much more alert than usual. I found that I could last a little longer without my morning coffee, and I didn't feel nearly as pooped come 4 pm.*
The all-day energy benefits were something I really wasn't expecting but was so grateful I found.*
Why I've been taking sleep support+ regularly ever since
I've been taking sleep support+ for a few years now, and that clarity and energy are really what keep me coming back to it.* Anyone who knows me can attest that I'm basically the opposite of a morning person (the snooze button is both my best friend and worst enemy), but sleep support+ has helped me feel so much more coherent in the morning and confident about the sleep I got the night before.*
Since I have the insider's scoop on how this supplement was formulated, I know that this probably has something to do with the fact that in addition to magnesium bisglycinate (a highly absorbable form of supplemental magnesium), sleep support+ contains jujube seed extract, a fruit used in traditional Chinese medicine to help support healthy cortisol levels and keep the circadian rhythm in check.* Plus, to top it all off, it has PharmaGABA®, a neurotransmitter (GABA) clinically shown to promote quality sleep.*
Whatever the mechanism, I'm grateful to have found a tool that reminds me that restful nights and refreshing mornings are always possible.*
I can happily say that I haven't had an extended period of sleeplessness since I started taking sleep support+, and look forward to continuing to take it night after pleasantly sleepy night.*
