I've Taken This Sleep Supplement For Over A Year—And It Still Works Like A Charm*

We all have our sleep story, and this is mine. Every few weeks or so, I'll have a night of subpar sleep that leaves me stressed and on-edge the following day. When it's time to fall asleep again, I'll psych myself out and worry that I'm in for yet another restless night. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy that usually lasts for at least a couple of days.

After one particularly long cycle of sleep stress, I ordered mbg's sleep support+ supplement, knowing my coworkers had raved about it.* I had my doubts as to whether it could help me since I had tried sleep aids like melatonin in the past to no avail. They didn't help me fall asleep any faster and left me feeling groggy and moody in the mornings, ready to climb back in bed before the day even began.