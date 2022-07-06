If It's Taking You More Than 20 Minutes To Fall Asleep, Do This

For most people, according to neuroscientist Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., it takes anywhere from five to 20 minutes on average to fall asleep. If you're able to achieve that, it's a sign that your body was ready for rest, setting you up for a quality night's sleep.

Additionally, according to the National Sleep Foundation, good sleep quality means falling asleep within about 30 minutes, staying sound asleep throughout the night with a maximum of one mid-sleep wakeup, and further, being able to drift back to sleep within 20 minutes of waking up in the middle of the night.

And if that 20 to 30 minute threshold has been out of reach recently, here's what to do, according to experts.