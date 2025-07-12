No matter their ideal bedtime, the experts we've featured aim to eat dinner at least three hours before lights out. This gives their bodies ample time to digest their final meal, improving sleep quality. It also sets them up nicely for time-restricted eating—another habit that many of them share. "I stop eating three hours before bed—so by 6:30 p.m. on most nights. I have done a lot of research and personal experimentation with time-restricted eating, and I really believe it is one of the best free tools we have to improve metabolism and gene health," Amy Shah, M.D., says in her routine.