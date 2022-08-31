I Struggled With Sleep For 20+ Years — Until I Found This Daily Routine

Here's what a recent Tuesday routine looks like for me now that my daughters are back in school:

6:15 a.m.: I am woken up by my daughter coming into our bedroom as soon as she wakes up. I open up our curtains to get as much light as possible.

6:29 a.m.: I make a collagen latte to get in my 17 grams of protein and get some caffeination. Ideally, I go outside on the balcony and snuggle with my daughter to get some natural light as soon as I wake up.

9 a.m.: I walk to the office to get additional sunlight and light exercise.

Lunchtime: I do a very quick workout that includes some aerobic activity and light strength training, like squats and lunges. Getting exercise in the day sets me up for better sleep at night.

6 p.m.: My family integrates circadian fasting into our day naturally as we eat early to set up our kids for an early bedtime that starts at 7 p.m. We have a weekday menu that keeps grocery shopping really simple so that it's one less thing we have to think about. Our daughters love the Tolerant lentil pasta, and tonight we added in broccoli. I am super sensitive to alcohol and its impact on sleep, so no drinking with dinner.

7 p.m.: Start bedtime with our children.

7:45 p.m.: Log back on to my computer to finish work. Sadly, working at night does have an impact on my sleep, and it's also a reality of my life. If I don't finish my work by 8:30 or so, I prefer to log on early in the morning to get it done. It's definitely a work in progress for me, especially as my family's routines change with the start of the school year.

8:30 p.m.: If I have the time, I love the ritual of having a bath before bedtime. (Realistically, I'm probably doing this two times per month.) Baths are not only relaxing, but I know they alter my body temperature to help with falling asleep.

9 p.m.: I take two mindbodygreen sleep support+ capsules to help me fall and stay asleep. They take about two hours to kick in and make me feel pleasantly sleepy.*

9:05 p.m.: Time to close my blackout curtains for the day. I light a candle from my friend Bee Shapiro's line, Ellis Brooklyn, for a little light while I'm in bed and spray mindbodygreen's Dream Mist all over my linens to create a sleep cocoon. My husband, Jason, and I keep our bedroom at 67 degrees Fahrenheit. We don't use white noise, but our apartment is very quiet.

9:15 p.m.: Get into my bed, which is a splurge! I sleep on an Avocado Mattress.

9:30 p.m.: Enjoy some television and read one of the early-release book copies that mindbodygreen authors have sent our way by candlelight or on my Kindle. I just finished Melissa Urban's upcoming book, which is being released later this year. About an hour later, I'm ready to go to sleep.