Personally, Stephen starts every morning off with a 5-2-7 breath for lung health, focus, and clarity for the day ahead. "I do my best work in the morning," he says, "so when I wake up, I'm taking five minutes immediately and doing some breathwork and doing some yoga to center myself for the day." If he's feeling extra tired or in need of a boost, he says that fast, forceful inhalations and exhalations can serve as a 'shot of espresso' of sorts. "I'll do that for 30 seconds, and then I'll come down from there and do my regular 5-2-7."