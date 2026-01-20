Expert-Approved Bedtime Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Bedtime snacks often get a bad rap, but healthy options certainly do exist. The key is looking for one that won't spike your blood sugar right before bed, inhibiting precious sleep in the process. (Of course you won't want anything with caffeine, and alcohol isn't the best idea either). Instead, sleep specialists recommend opting for food groups that will satisfy your hunger, keep blood sugar levels steady, and provide some relaxing benefits to boot.
Here's what to look for in foods and drinks that promote sleep when enjoyed in moderation. "It's important to find a balance between too much and not enough," Li Åslund, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and sleep expert at Sleep Cycle, caveats to mbg. "Heavy meals close to bedtime can have a negative impact on sleep, but going to bed on an empty stomach is not recommended either."
Throw them on your grocery list, pre-portion them so they're easy to snag at night, and prepare to rest a little easier.
Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral that our bodies need (but many of us don't get enough of1). It plays a role in promoting everything from brain, heart, muscle, and skeletal health to—you guessed it—sleep quality2.* As such, magnesium-rich foods deserve a spot in your bedtime snack stash.
Åslund recommends almonds, which are also high in blood sugar-friendly fibers.
Taking a high-quality sleep supplement with magnesium before bed can also help prepare the body for deep sleep.* If your a fan of the sleep girl mocktail, this magnesium powder also provides the ideal dose of tart cherry powder to further support rest and recovery.*
Try: A handful of almonds or unsweetened almond butter
Fiber
"Foods that are higher in fiber are thought to enhance deep sleep3," explains Nishi Bhopal, M.D., a psychiatrist specializing in sleep medicine. While sweet treats will spike blood sugar and disrupt the deeper sleep stages4, Bhopal says that fibrous, minimally processed foods can help stabilize blood sugar and keep you satiated until your morning alarm.
Nuts, seeds, and certain fruits, vegetables, and legumes can all fit the bedtime bill. You can also stir your favorite fiber supplement into yogurt or herbal tea.
Try: Carrots and a spoonful of hummus or a pear
Tryptophan
Kids who drink warm milk before bed are on to something. Bhopal explains that the tryptophan in milk, and some non-dairy alternatives like oat or almond milk, have a relaxing effect5 and can reduce the amount of time it takes for us to fall asleep. To make it more exciting, Bhopal loves to combine milk with healthy spices like turmeric, clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon to make golden milk.
The act of sipping on this warming tonic can also help your body and mind unwind from the day and become a calming ritual all its own. "The caveat here is to not drink too much liquid before you go to bed because then it can cause you to have to wake up and go to the bathroom," Bhopal adds. "Pay attention to your body and see what your body's needs are."
Try: A small glass of low-sugar golden milk (peep a nutritional psychiatrist's favorite recipe here)
The takeaway
We all crave a bedtime snack once in a while, but some are better than others at helping you fall asleep. Skip the snacks that may keep you up (chocolate) or lower sleep quality (alcohol) in favor of those featuring magnesium, fiber, and tryptophan.