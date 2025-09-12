"In another effort to see if REM sleep could ever be in the cards for me, I took two capsules of sleep support+ about an hour and a half before bedtime. When I eagerly checked my Oura app the next morning, I found my REM sleep at one hour and 23 minutes (18% of my total sleep)—over four times more than what I was previously clocking! After weeks of not getting more than 20 minutes of REM sleep in one night, it was wild to see my score go up so dramatically."*