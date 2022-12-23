How sleep support+ Strikes The Balance Between Gentle & Effective
When it comes to sleep aids, many are either too strong—or not quite strong enough. Options that actually work to promote sleep—without leaving you groggy and dazed—are few and far between.
Melatonin, for example, is effective at telling your body it's bedtime, but as a hormone, it can make you wake up on the wrong side of the bed. Gentler sleep aids like valerian and chamomile shouldn't leave any lingering grogginess, but they're also too mild to make a noticeable difference for a lot of folks.
While every body (and every sleep) is slightly different, sleep support+ is a supplement that strikes the perfect balance between gentle and effective for many people. The sleep aid combines clinically researched sleep promoters (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) into a nonhormonal formula that is safe to take nightly. It works by activating key brain receptors responsible for relaxation to help you fall asleep faster, and then supporting your personal sleep structure and architecture so you can wake up feeling energized.* Think of it as a sleep buddy that enhances your natural rhythms—not a sleep tyrant barking out orders.*
Here's what reviewers have to say about how the game-changing supplement strikes a balance for them and works better than any other option they've tried:
Huge difference.
"I had recently tried sleep supplements with melatonin and found I woke up well basically on the 'wrong side of the bed.' Groggy and cranky and sort of off. I saw a Bobbi Brown promotion of sleep support+ and thought I'll give this a try. Couldn't believe the difference! Woke up feeling rested and refreshed! Now I too am telling all I know about this."*
—Greg S.
This is the best product ever.
"Love it. This is the best product ever. I never wake up feeling groggy in the morning and I am ready to get going sometimes before I even finished my coffee and I feel very energetic all day."*
—Gayle R.
A much better alternative to melatonin.
"A much better alternative to melatonin! My husband and I compared the two and love this product!"
—Howard C.
I've tried so many natural sleep aids.
"I've tried so many sleep natural aids but none had worked until sleep support +! Helps me fall asleep AND go back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night like I tend to do."*
—Catalina Z.
The best I have tried.
"The best sleep support I have tried. So many them have melatonin which I cannot take. Just sweet sleep, with no morning grogginess!"*
—Carol D.
Finally, I feel well-rested again!
"For many months I've been battling sleep issues. I've tried everything and nothing has helped until I started taking mbg's sleep support+. Now I not only sleep soundly, but I don't have the usual 3 a.m. 'brain chatter.' So now I get eight hours of sleep with no interruption. I wake up feeling energized, clear and refreshed."*
—Elizabeth S.
The takeaway.
The innovative sleep support+ formula is effective enough to make a noticeable difference in sleep while also being gentle enough to take nightly. Learn more about the product here.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.