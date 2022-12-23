When it comes to sleep aids, many are either too strong—or not quite strong enough. Options that actually work to promote sleep—without leaving you groggy and dazed—are few and far between.

Melatonin, for example, is effective at telling your body it's bedtime, but as a hormone, it can make you wake up on the wrong side of the bed. Gentler sleep aids like valerian and chamomile shouldn't leave any lingering grogginess, but they're also too mild to make a noticeable difference for a lot of folks.