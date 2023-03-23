With sleep support+, on the nights I do wake up, I'm able to go back to sleep quickly—and it's made a huge difference in how I feel the next day.*

Here's how a usual night goes when I take the supplement: I'm in bed by 9:30 p.m. and my alarm "reminds" me at 9 p.m. to start preparing for bed, which includes stepping away from electronics including social media, dimming the lights, limiting food/liquid intake, and jotting down at least three things I'm grateful for from my day's experiences. I head to bed with the intention of reading a chapter or more of a great book but hardly ever get more than a few pages read. My body just feels ready to get into a great sleep, so I fall asleep very quickly. I know I'm getting deep, REM sleep because I go through some dream states and wake feeling well rested.

If I do need to get up to go to the bathroom or listen to the coyotes or owls serenade our woods, I can fall back asleep without lying there forever. I used to keep a pencil and paper by my bed at night because when I'd wake up, my mind would be busy with the things I couldn't forget to do the next day. Since taking sleep support+, I haven't had to use that nearly as much. My mind just stays quiet until I wake up around 5:30, having gotten about eight hours of sleep.

Now, I almost always start and end my day feeling really good. I don't feel like I need a lot of caffeine to make it through an afternoon energy dip. I'm able to pursue all the activities I love including fishing, hiking, yoga, traveling, and gardening. After years of irregular and disrupted sleep, I finally know the benefits of a solid night's rest thanks to this supplement.*