I work long hours for a global foundation based out of Switzerland, while also running my own executive coaching business and hosting a podcast. Having so much going on is exciting to me, but it can also be stressful. Getting enough sleep is one thing that helps me stay on top of it all.

But earlier this year, traveling sent my sleep all over the place. No matter where I was in the world—from Europe to Dubai to Seoul—I would wake up in the middle of the night and struggle to fall back asleep. Lingering stress from the day would keep my mind active for hours. I'd often wake up at 2 a.m., stay up for 2-3 hours before falling back asleep, and then have my alarm go off at 6 a.m. for morning meetings. This horrible and exhausting cycle would carry over when I was back home too.

As someone who is used to getting pretty good sleep, this really impacted me. I had more trouble focusing during the day, found it difficult to stay on top of workouts, and had more cravings for unhealthy food. All in all, I just didn't feel as sharp, and I knew I had to do something about it.

I tried a few sleep supplements like melatonin and magnesium, but they either did nothing for me or made me wake up feeling groggy and foggy. In my search for alternatives, I came across mindbodygreen's sleep support+ formula. Right away, the ingredient combination (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) stuck out to me. I'm certified in integrative health and nutrition, so formulas that incorporate more natural ingredients always appeal to me. The jujube fruit, in particular, was something I'd never seen in a sleep supplement before and I was curious about it. Plus, I knew that mindbodygreen is a trusted brand in the health space, so I decided to try it out.