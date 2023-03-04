I Travel The World For A Living & This Sleep Supplement Has Made It Way Easier
As someone who travels often for my job, I've become a pro at hopping between time zones. However, being grounded during COVID, I became out of practice. Once I started traveling to Europe and Asia again for work this year, it was a crash course in dealing with the jet lag of international travel—and it took a real toll on my sleep.
Why I was in the market for a sleep supplement.
I work long hours for a global foundation based out of Switzerland, while also running my own executive coaching business and hosting a podcast. Having so much going on is exciting to me, but it can also be stressful. Getting enough sleep is one thing that helps me stay on top of it all.
But earlier this year, traveling sent my sleep all over the place. No matter where I was in the world—from Europe to Dubai to Seoul—I would wake up in the middle of the night and struggle to fall back asleep. Lingering stress from the day would keep my mind active for hours. I'd often wake up at 2 a.m., stay up for 2-3 hours before falling back asleep, and then have my alarm go off at 6 a.m. for morning meetings. This horrible and exhausting cycle would carry over when I was back home too.
As someone who is used to getting pretty good sleep, this really impacted me. I had more trouble focusing during the day, found it difficult to stay on top of workouts, and had more cravings for unhealthy food. All in all, I just didn't feel as sharp, and I knew I had to do something about it.
I tried a few sleep supplements like melatonin and magnesium, but they either did nothing for me or made me wake up feeling groggy and foggy. In my search for alternatives, I came across mindbodygreen's sleep support+ formula. Right away, the ingredient combination (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) stuck out to me. I'm certified in integrative health and nutrition, so formulas that incorporate more natural ingredients always appeal to me. The jujube fruit, in particular, was something I'd never seen in a sleep supplement before and I was curious about it. Plus, I knew that mindbodygreen is a trusted brand in the health space, so I decided to try it out.
My experience with sleep support.
The first time I took sleep support+, I slept the entire night through. I immediately thought, "Okay, either I'm really exhausted or there's something else going on here." So I tried it again the next night. When I slept through the night again—and woke up feeling great—I knew I'd finally found what I was looking for.*
The combination of ingredients in sleep support+ helps me fall asleep quickly, avoid mid-night wakeups, and get out of bed in the morning feeling refreshed and relaxed.*
And it doesn't only work when I'm at home. Since I started taking sleep support+ in September, I've traveled to Switzerland, London, and Amsterdam. Once I touch down in a new place, I take sleep support+ about an hour before I want to fall asleep. No matter what time zone I'm in, I'm able to acclimate quickly and get high-quality sleep from the very first night.*
With sleep support+, I have no trouble waking up early in the morning, super sharp and ready for the day ahead. Getting these extra hours of deep sleep has impacted my physical health too. I have more energy for my workouts and I'm able to make healthy food choices from a level head. From a business standpoint, it's helped me think on my feet and come to good decisions. Overall, I just feel much more balanced.
I notice a great difference on the nights when I take this product, and I'm convinced that this is something that I can incorporate into my routine going forward.
The takeaway.
I know some people—especially in the business world—brag about how little sleep they can get away with. In my opinion, this really should not be a badge of honor. I embrace rest and I see a huge difference in my mood, productivity, and overall health when I get enough of it. That's why I'm thankful to have found a product that gives me confidence that I'll be able to get the sleep I crave and need—no matter where in the world I find myself next.
Nicole Colwell is a C-level executive, and owns a start-up advisory and executive coaching practice. With over 25 years of professional experience primarily in Information Technology, Nicole combines that experience and her business acumen with a holistic, integrative approach to maintaining mind/body/spirit health and wellness in order to thrive in dynamic, sometimes chaotic business environments.
Nicole is dedicated to supporting women in business. She has launched a women’s empowerment initiative and is a regular speaker at events including Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Summit at the United Nations and several women in technology-focused events. She works with clients globally while based in Texas. For more information, head to https://www.nicolecolwell.com.