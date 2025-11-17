Let's get the not-so-fun tip out of the way first: Keep alcohol consumption to a minimum the first night of your trip. While you may feel like it's easier to fall asleep after a cocktail or glass of wine, research shows that any alcohol (even just a glass) can suppress REM sleep. Taking night one off from booze will pay off for your energy levels the rest of your journey—and your sleep (and liver) will definitely thank you for it.